FMCOR receives grant funds

The Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge was one of five local organizations to receive a total of $10,000 in grant funding on Friday.

The five grants were presented by the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon through its Community Contribution Program. The grants support healthy living in East Tennessee.

Besides Free Medical Clinic, grant recipients include Girls on the Run of Greater Knoxville, Knoxville Sled Bears, Bike Elf, and PJ Parkinson’s.

The Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge received $1,650 to help support its “Healthy Habits, Healthy Lives” program. The funds will provide participants with wellness resources and participation incentives and help cover the cost and supplies of smoking cessation classes.