Home / Featured / FMCOR receives grant funds

FMCOR receives grant funds

Jim Harris 1 day ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 31 Views

The Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge was one of five local organizations to receive a total of $10,000 in grant funding on Friday.

The five grants were presented by the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon through its Community Contribution Program. The grants support healthy living in East Tennessee.

Besides Free Medical Clinic, grant recipients include Girls on the Run of Greater Knoxville, Knoxville Sled Bears, Bike Elf, and PJ Parkinson’s.

The Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge received $1,650 to help support its “Healthy Habits, Healthy Lives” program. The funds will provide participants with wellness resources and participation incentives and help cover the cost and supplies of smoking cessation classes.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ORNL FCU awards grant to OR daycare

The Blossom Center for Childhood Excellence of Oak Ridge is one of seven nonprofit organizations …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.