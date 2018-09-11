Fall-out: CHS Head Coach, 2 AC assistants to be suspended

The Anderson County school system has handed down discipline in connection to an altercation between coaches following last week’s Clinton/Anderson County football game.

Anderson County Athletic Director and assistant coach Gary Terry was given a two-game suspension and Maverick assistant coach Russ Gillum was suspennded for one game. Clinton Head Coach Randy McKamey was also suspended for one game.

The TSSAA will meet later today to decide if they will accept those punishments, which the school system handed down to prevent TSSAA from imposing its own sanctions.

We will keep you updated here on WYSH.