Dragons at Mavericks tonight in Crosstown Showdown

Tune in tonight (Thursday September 6th) for a special presentation of Fox & Farley Friday Night Football as the Clinton Dragons tangle with the Anderson County Mavericks in their annual Crosstown Showdown for the battle of the Bridge trophy.

This will be the 33rd all-time meeting between the schools, and AC leads the series 24-8, having won 18 of the last 19 meetings, including last year’s 49-10 win at Clinton. The last time Clinton tasted victory in the series was week 8 of the 1009 regular season, when they won 35-21, only to lose to the Mavs two weeks later in a playoff game.

Clinton comes into the game off their bye week with a 1-1 record while the second-ranked Mavericks are 3-0, having thrashed Hixson a week ago.

The Eye Center Pregame Show will begin at 6:45, with kickoff between the Dragons and the Mavericks set for 7 pm at Maverick Stadium.