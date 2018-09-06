Home / Featured / Dragons at Mavericks tonight in Crosstown Showdown

Dragons at Mavericks tonight in Crosstown Showdown

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 3 Views

Tune in tonight (Thursday September 6th) for a special presentation of Fox & Farley Friday Night Football as the Clinton Dragons tangle with the Anderson County Mavericks in their annual Crosstown Showdown for the battle of the Bridge trophy.

This will be the 33rd all-time meeting between the schools, and AC leads the series 24-8, having won 18 of the last 19 meetings, including last year’s 49-10 win at Clinton. The last time Clinton tasted victory in the series was week 8 of the 1009 regular season, when they won 35-21, only to lose to the Mavs two weeks later in a playoff game.

Clinton comes into the game off their bye week with a 1-1 record while the second-ranked Mavericks are 3-0, having thrashed Hixson a week ago.

The Eye Center Pregame Show will begin at 6:45, with kickoff between the Dragons and the Mavericks set for 7 pm at Maverick Stadium.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

TDEC announces $470K grant for Rocky Top wastewater improvements

(TDEC) Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) Commissioner Dr. Shari …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.