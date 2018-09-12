Dragon Wagon preview for Thursday Sept. 13th

The Powell Brothers Mechanical Contractors Dragon Wagon returns to its regular Thursday time slot this week on WYSH.

Thursday from 4 to 6, join the WYSH Sports Crew at Powell Brothers Mechanical Contractors at 930 North Charles Seivers Boulevard for a rundown of last week’s action, a look ahead to this week’s actions and much more. That “much more” includes our Salute to Teacher Dwayne Emert, an interview with Dragon of the Past Jesse Rodd, a history lesson from ET Stamey and insight from a member of the Dragon coaching staff.

During the show, stop in and sign up for the Pizza Express Kick for Cash. If we draw your name during the Dragon Wagon, you will have a chance to kick a 35-yard field goal for $1000 between the first and second quarters of Clinton’s Friday night home opener against Powell. If you can’t make it to the show, you can also swing by Pizza Express in South Clinton and sign up today!