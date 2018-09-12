Home / Featured / Dragon Wagon preview for Thursday Sept. 13th

Dragon Wagon preview for Thursday Sept. 13th

Jim Harris 5 mins ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 7 Views

The Powell Brothers Mechanical Contractors Dragon Wagon returns to its regular Thursday time slot this week on WYSH.

Thursday from 4 to 6, join the WYSH Sports Crew at Powell Brothers Mechanical Contractors at 930 North Charles Seivers Boulevard for a rundown of last week’s action, a look ahead to this week’s actions and much more. That “much more” includes our Salute to Teacher Dwayne Emert, an interview with Dragon of the Past Jesse Rodd, a history lesson from ET Stamey and insight from a member of the Dragon coaching staff.

During the show, stop in and sign up for the Pizza Express Kick for Cash. If we draw your name during the Dragon Wagon, you will have a chance to kick a 35-yard field goal for $1000 between the first and second quarters of Clinton’s Friday night home opener against Powell. If you can’t make it to the show, you can also swing by Pizza Express in South Clinton and sign up today!

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

AC EMS helping neighbors in storm’s path

(Anderson County government press release) Anderson County Emergency Medical Services has responded to a deployment …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.