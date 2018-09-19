Dragon Wagon, Homecoming, playoffs this weekend on WYSH

A big sports weekend starts Thursday on WYSH with the Powell Brothers Mechanical Contractor Dragon Wagon from 4 to 6 pm.

The WYSH Sports Crew will be at Powell Brothers headquarters at 930 North Charles Seivers Boulevard, getting you ready for Friday night’s Homecoming game between the Central Bobcats and the Clinton Dragons.

We will have an interview with Dragon of the Past Jesse Rodd and we will catch up with former teacher Ann Gann as our salute to teachers brought to you by Ray Varner Ford, continues, plus we will learn some Dragon History with ET Stamey and catch up with a member of the Dragon coaching staff as they get ready to welcome in the Bobcats.

During the show, stop in and enter your name in the Pizza express Kick for Cash drawing. If your name is drawn during the second hour of the Dragon Wagon, you will have a chance to kick a 35-yard field goal between the first and second quarters of Friday’s game, for $1000. Come in, sign up and take advantage of a 3-topping carry-out special from Pizza Express just for registering. You can also sign up at Pizza Express in South Clinton.

Friday, coverage of Homecoming begins with the Eye Center Pregame Show at 7, followed by kickoff between the Central Bobcats and the Clinton Dragons at 7:30 pm.

Saturday, it’s race #2 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, the Federated Auto Parts 400 from Richmond International Raceway, with the green flag dropping on our coverage at 6:30 Saturday, not only on WYSH but also on Merle FM.