Dragon Wagon back on the air Wednesday

The Powell Brothers Mechanical Contractors Dragon Wagon returns Wednesday afternoon from 4 to 6 pm, broadcasting live from the Clinton office of Allstate Insurance Agent David Erb.

This week, we will be joined by Clinton Head Coach Randy McKamey as the Dragons get ready to tangle with crosstown rivals Anderson County on Thursday. In addition to a visit from the coach, we will hear from our featured teacher, Becky Rosenbaum, and Dragon of the Past Bill Gallaher.

In addition, we will get another history lesson (and an update on the Clinton Blaze) from ET Stamey, plus we will get you ready for a full football weekend that includes high school, college and the pros.

Tune in this afternoon from 4 to 6 pm for the Powell Brothers Mechanical Contractors Dragon Wagon only on WYSH!