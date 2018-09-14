Dr. Drew Robert Perkerson, age 37, left this world on Tuesday, September 11th; he died of a sudden medical illness but fought tenaciously for the past several months before succumbing. His absence leaves family, friends, co-workers, and fellow crossfitters with a tremendous emptiness.

Drew (Drewsyfus, Drewby, Drewford) had a tremendous mental agility; his wit, sarcasm and sense of humor have been enjoyed by us all. Crossword puzzles, trivia, sports, sudokus, fantasy football, music, Apple devices, mathematics, crossfit workouts, Texas Hold’em poker, his work as a Pharmacist at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, movies, pets, Magic Wok in Oak Ridge, and his FRIENDS were his passions.

As sad as his medical struggle and ultimate death have been and are now, Drew still brought joy to us even in death. The opportunity to come to know his many friends, fellow students and co-workers has allowed us to hear their feelings, thoughts and love for Drew first hand. Nothing could have helped us to re-experience what a wonderful “bright light” Drew was and will remain in our memories forever.

Drew graduated ORHS 1999 and subsequently achieved his PharmD degree in 2017; he became a staff pharmacist at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital last year. He worked there also prior to becoming a pharmacist for 14 years on 4 East.

We are certain Drew would want us to tell the world about the fantastic quality of medical care he received at The University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville the last few months. The respiratory, physical, occupational and speech therapists were so kind and loving during this dire time. The nurses (many) who cared for him in Medical Critical Care became wonderful caregivers and friends; they will never be forgotten! A special thanks to the Intensive Care doctors and many specialists who tried to help Drew overcome this medical monster his illness was.

He is survived by his mother, Gale Mattson; Father and Step-mom, Dr. Joel and Anne Perkerson; Brothers, Jacob Smiddy, Dr. Jace and Eric Perkerson; Nieces, Aysia Davis and Isabella Smiddy; Grandmother Betty Reinoehl; his feline friend, Thor; and numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins who dearly loved him.

A celebratory memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 16th at First United Methodist Church of Knoxville at 3316 Kingston Pike in Knoxville. Family will receive friends from 1:30PM to 3PM with celebration to follow with Rev. Mark Flynn officiating. Friends and family are asked to share thoughts, feelings, anecdotes and stories during this celebratory service. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. Jones Mortuary of Clinton in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, Drew would be honored with donations to:

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Development

P.O. Box 15010

Knoxville, TN 37902-5010

Or online at www.ETCH.com