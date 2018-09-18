DOE, ORNL emergency response exercise Wednesday

Emergency responders from the Department of Energy and Oak Ridge National Laboratory, along with state and local emergency management personnel, will conduct an emergency exercise on Wednesday, September 19th.

The public may observe emergency responders simulating response activities in the area surrounding the Oak Ridge Reservation, according to a press release. Additionally, low-flying National Guard helicopters will be performing training in the area. The helicopters will be flying in the Melton Hill Lake area near ORNL. These activities are part of the exercise.

The exercise is scheduled to begin at approximately 8 am, and conclude around noon.

This event is one of a series of emergency exercises conducted regularly by the DOE facilities in Oak Ridge. The exercises test the ability of emergency personnel to respond quickly and effectively to emergency situations and ensure that the public, site employees and the environment would be protected in the event of an actual emergency at the facilities.