“Days of the Pioneer” Antique Show and Sale this weekend

This Friday and Saturday, September 14-15, 2018, the Museum of Appalachia will host the 7th annual “Days of the Pioneer” Antique Show and Sale. This two-day event features the finest selection of 18th and 19th century antiques from over 60 of the nation’s leading dealers.

The event will also feature live music, Revolutionary and Civil War encampments, traditional craftsmen demonstrating pioneer skills like sawmilling, blacksmithing, sorghum making, spinning, weaving and delicious Southern fare.

Admission to the Antique Show includes a tour of the Museum mountain farm and village, which contains 36 historic log structures, exhibit halls filled with thousands of Appalachian artifacts, gardens, and free-range farm animals.

Tickets can be purchased at the Museum of Appalachia on the day of the event for $20 per adult age 18 & up, $10 for Youth ages 13-17, $6 for children ages 5-12. Children under 5 are free. Event ticket purchases may be applied toward an upgrade to an annual museum membership.

The Antique Show is free for Museum of Appalachia members. For more information call (865) 494-7680 or visit the website at www.museumofappalachia.org.