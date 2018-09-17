Danny Christopher Palmer, age 75 of Oak Ridge, passed away suddenly September 13, 2018. He was a life time resident of Oak Ridge having graduated from Oak Ridge High School class of 1961. He was the owner and operator of Diversified Service Associates, Inc. and had mowed the right of ways for the City of Oak Ridge for 40 years.

Preceded in death by his parents, he is survived by his wife, Barbara Smith Palmer; children, Teresa “Terri” Carroll, Lisa Hale and husband Houston, Jason Palmer, Melinda Wright and husband Pete; grandchildren, Bradley Hawk and wife Amanda, Kaylie Anderson and husband Jason and Adaline Wright; eight great grandchildren; Aunts, Jean Head and Bobbie Loudermilk, both of Alabama; along with a host of friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, September 20, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Robert May officiating.

Friends are welcome to meet the family at the funeral home Friday, September 21, 2018 at 10:15 AM and go in procession to the cemetery or meet at Oak Ridge Memorial Park at 11:00 AM for a graveside service. Holley-Gamble, Clinton www.holleygamble.net