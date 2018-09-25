DA: No charges against juvenile who shot, killed his father

Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson said Monday that a 12-year-old boy who fatally shot his father in Morgan County ealier this month will not be charged.

Morgan County authorities and the TBI were called to a home on Twin Bridge Road in the Deer Lodge community on September 15th.

Investigators say that 56-year-old Kevron Thomas “Tommy” Durham had been involved in a domestic dispute with his wife when their 12-year-old son intervened with a loaded rifle. According to the DA’s office, the boy shot at Durham twice, striking him once in the chest, and Durham died before first responders arrived at the home.

After reviewing evidence in the case and speaking with witnesses, officials have decided that the boy will not face any charges in the incident. Morgan County deputies had reportedly been called to the residence at least five times in the past, including as recently as August, for domestic disturbances, but no arrest were ever made.

“It appears that this is going to be a situation of the juvenile coming to the defense of his mother who was a victim in this and the other incidents of domestic violence,” Johnson said in a press release at the time of the incident, adding that “we are still looking at what we can do through juvenile court with the suspect. Our greatest concern at this point is that child’s well being going forward in dealing with what has transpired, so we are leaving all of our options open in that respect.”.