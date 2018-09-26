CORED achieves Tree Line USA Utility status again

In August, the City of Oak Ridge Electric Department (CORED) was recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree Line USA Utility at the annual Trees & Utilities Conference in Omaha, Nebraska.

This is the fourth consecutive year that CORED has been identified as a Tree Line USA Utility, exemplifying the Arbor Day Foundation’s five core standards: quality tree care, annual worker training, tree planting and public education, a tree-based energy conservation program, and an annual Arbor Day celebration.

CORED staff plans to apply for the 2018 award year as well this December, continuing Oak Ridge’s recognition as a distinguished Tree Line USA Utility.