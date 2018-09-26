Home / Featured / CORED achieves Tree Line USA Utility status again

CORED achieves Tree Line USA Utility status again

Jim Harris

In August, the City of Oak Ridge Electric Department (CORED) was recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree Line USA Utility at the annual Trees & Utilities Conference in Omaha, Nebraska.

This is the fourth consecutive year that CORED has been identified as a Tree Line USA Utility, exemplifying the Arbor Day Foundation’s five core standards: quality tree care, annual worker training, tree planting and public education, a tree-based energy conservation program, and an annual Arbor Day celebration.

CORED staff plans to apply for the 2018 award year as well this December, continuing Oak Ridge’s recognition as a distinguished Tree Line USA Utility.

