Home / Obituaries / Clyde Dew, age 92 of Norris

Clyde Dew, age 92 of Norris

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

Clyde Dew, age 92 of Norris, died following a year of declining health on Monday, September 10, 2018.  Clyde was a mechanic and small business owner and operated independent gas stations for over 40 plus years, retiring after selling Norris Service Center.  He had a knack for repairing anything with an engine, and always treated his customers fairly.

He was a World War II veteran of the United States Army, who often said service to your country was something to be proud of, but nothing that should be bragged about. He served with distinction earning multiple bronze stars, and was selected, as a member of the 9th Infantry Division to serve in the Honor Guard at the funeral of his commanding officer, General George S. Patton, Jr.  Clyde was also a 32nd degree mason.

He was handsome, fearless, and devoted to his family and will be forever missed.

He was preceded in death by parents, Sam & Roxie Dew; brother, Eddie Dew; sister and brother and their spouses Una Dew (Frank) and Randy Dew (Linda); beloved oldest child, Anna Raines.

He was survived by:

Sweetheart and wife of 72 years….      Lorene Dew

Devoted caregiver & daughter…           Victoria Dew

Loving son…………………………                   Terry Dew & wife Debra

Brother……………………..                             James Dew & wife Juanita

                                          Donald Dew & wife Judy

Sister……………………….                               Anne Stewart

Grandchildren………………….                     Darren & Kelly Raines

                                          Todd & Elizabeth Raines

Several nieces and nephews

The family will have a graveside service 11:00 am, Thursday, September 13, 2018 at Norris Memorial Garden with full military honors at graveside. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

James Braswell Williams, age 93 of Norris

James Braswell Williams, age 93 of Norris, died on August 29, 2018, at Meadow View …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.