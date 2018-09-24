Clinton schools ‘exemplary,’ two recognized as ‘Reward’ schools

The Clinton City School system was notified last week by the Tennessee Department of Education that it has achieved “exemplary” status and that two of its three schools have been recognized as “reward” schools.

The state released its annual report on Friday. The Clinton City School system was rated as “exemplary,” based upon factors like assessment data and absenteeism, just to name two. In East Tennessee, Clinton is joined by city school systems in Athens, Greeneville and Maryville and the Loudon County school system as being recognized as “exemplary” districts. Clinton 6th graders ranked third in the state in math achievement and second in the state in Reading/Language Arts. School systems that achieved exemplary status generally exceeded expectations on average for the overall student population as well as historically underserved groups such as poor, black and Hispanic students.

The report also indicates that several East Tennessee school districts have some work to do to improve, including the Campbell, Morgan and Union schools in our listening area, as well as the school systems in Blount, Cocke, Monroe and Sevier counties.

According to the state, a district in need of improvement failed to meet certain minimum progress goals and has failed to show “evidence of meaningful student progress based on achievement, growth, or subgroup improvement as well as meeting 95 percent participation rate on state assessment and the ACT.

Friday also marked the release of the list of so-called “Reward” schools in the state, which are schools that showed across-the-board improvements in both student academic success and growth. Some 20% of Tennessee schools received the “Reward” designation, including Clinton and South Clinton Elementary Schools in the Clinton City School system. Cherokee Middle School in Roane County was also recognized as a “Reward” school as were MidwayMiddle and Midtown Elementary schools.

Only one school in our area was listed as a “priority” school, which means they scored in the bottom 5% of schools in state test scores over the last three years, and that is Jellico Elementary School in the Campbell County school system.

You can find much more information by clicking on this link to the state’s Education website.