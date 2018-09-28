Clinton Library October events announced

(Clinton Public Library) Let’s get cooking! October will feature our first ever Cookbook Club on Monday, October 8th from 5:30- 6:30 p.m. Pick a recipe out of this month’s selection and bring it to our inaugural cookbook club! We’ll be cooking out of Jacques Pepin’s A Grandfather’s Lessons and discussing the dishes at the meeting. Sign up at the library and select a dish to bring! Registration is required for this event.

Looking to find a ghostly spirit this Halloween? Join us on Friday, October 12th from 5:30-6:45 p.m. for the Basics of Ghost Hunting! The founders of the East Valley Paranormal Society will give a presentation on the basics of ghost hunting, evidence of the paranormal activity they have discovered, and conclude with a Q and A session.

Our next Fandom Friday will feature Harry Potter! Join us October 26th from 5:00-6:30 p.m. for a Halloween Social with Harry Potter themed snacks, crafts, and activities. Don’t forget to wear your best Harry Potter themed costume!

Chess Club invites you to join them for an open house Monday, October 29th from 5:00-6:45 p.m. There will be a Basics of Chess Presentation followed by a Q and A session. A chess exhibition will conclude the event. Come to learn and observe or join in on the fun during this special Chess Club event!

To keep up to date on all library offerings, please visit our website (www.clintonpubliclibrary.org) or check out our social media pages. We also publish a monthly e-newsletter featuring all of our upcoming events. You can sign-up for the newsletter via our website. Don’t have a library card? Stop by the library and sign up for your free library card today! You will have access to our in-house collection along with TN READs, a digital collection with thousands of ebooks and audiobooks through the Overdrive and Libby apps. Happy Reading!

