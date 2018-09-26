Clinton business collecting items for hurricane victims

A Clinton business is collecting donations of items for the victims of Hurricane Florence.

Paws Pet Salon at 160 Frank L. Diggs Drive in Clinton will be accepting donations of needed items today (Wednesday September 26th) through this Saturday the 29th.

They are looking for the following items:

Baby Items…diapers, baby food, baby formula

Pet Supplies…dog food, cat food, treats

Personal Hygiene…deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste.

All of the collected items will be sent to help those in need in both North and South Carolina.