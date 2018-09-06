Clinton bridge project to begin September 17th

Wednesday afternoon, a pre-construction meeting for the project to replace the Lewallen Bridge in Clinton was held at TDOT’s Regional Office in Knoxville.

Contractor Blalock and Sons Construction announced during the meeting that traffic warning signs marking the project will be installed next week, with the project officially getting started on Monday September 17th.

Recently-retired Clinton Public Works Director Lynn Murphy is acting as a consultant for the city and will serve as the liasion between Blalock, the state and the city. Murphy said Wednesday that he has requested a seven-day notice for the eventual closing of Riverside Drive between Meadowbrook Street and South Seivers Boulevard, which will also include the boat launch under the current span connecting Clinton and South Clinton on Highway 25W. A natural gas line and a sanitary sewer pipe running underneath Riverside will have to be excavated and relocated as part of the project.

Blalock submitted the low bid on the project in the amount of $27,735,269.72, and is expected to have the bridge replaced by the end of August in 2021.

While the new bridge is being constructed the current bridge will remain open, according to officials.

As we learn more about this project, we will pass it along to you.

On a related note, the Norris Bulletin reports that TDOT recently advised city officials in Norris that plans are underway to add an additional lane to exit 122 off of I-75 North, thus improving the flow of traffic exiting from the interstate. The Bulletin reports that no specific timetable has been announced for the beginning of construction.

Again, we will keep you posted as we learn more.

