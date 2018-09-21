CHS Homecoming tonight (Friday Sept. 21)

Clinton High School’s annual Homecoming Parade will be held at 6 pm tonight (Friday September 21st), following its traditional route up Main Street to the football field. The band, cheerleaders, dance team and more will participate, as will this year’s inductees into the CHS Wall of Fame. Those honorees–Russell Fritts, Dr. Jim McGinley, Dr. Robert Ball McGinley and Charles “Bones” Seivers–will also be recognized before the game during a special induction ceremony.

WYSH will have coverage of Homecoming at CHS tonight beginning at 7:00 with the Eye Center Pregame Show taking you up to the 7:30 kickoff of Clinton and the Central Bobcats.

The Clinton Dragons are 1-3 entering the game, losers of three in a row, while the Bobcats come in on a three-game winning streak after an 0-2 start to the season.

Myself (Jim Harris) and Alex Willard have all the action for you tonight from Clinton on WYSH.

Elsewhere tonight, Anderson County is on the road at Heritage looking to improve to 6-0 for the second straight season, while the Oak Ridge Wildcats head to Sevier County to face the Smoky Bears.

Oliver Springs will be home for Claiborne and Jellico travels up north to Lynn Camp, Kentucky.

Our sister station, Praise 96.3 FM in Knoxville, will have live coverage of the state’s highest-profile matchup as Maryville–ranked #1 in Class 6A–Fulton–ranked #1 in 5A–clash in Knoxville.

Harriman visits Rockwood for a Roane County rivalry on tonight’s BBB-TV Game of the Week.

Here is a list of the 2018 Clinton High School Wall of Fame inductees.This year’s class includes:

Russell Fritts is one of the greatest athletes ever at CHS. After a great 3 sport career at CHS, Russell won the SEC decathlon at UT. He and Larry Seivers are the only 2 D-1 All Americans from Clinton.

Dr. Robert Ball McGinley, a Princeton grad and Emory University med school grad, has been a highly respected orthopaedic surgeon in Mobile for over 45 years.

Dr. Jim McGinley, a Harvard grad and Emory University med school grad, has been a doctor in Franklin for over 40 years. In addition, he has offered his medical services on numerous mission trips.

Charles “Bones” Seivers is a Clinton icon. He served as Clinton mayor for years and was responsible for acquiring various grants that greatly improved the town. For the past 25 years he has worked in state government and is currently the CEO of the Municipal League, which allots bonds to cities and towns throughout Tennessee.

