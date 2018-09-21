Home / Community Bulletin Board / CHS Class of ’61 Reunion Sept. 28-29

CHS Class of ’61 Reunion Sept. 28-29

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 8 Views

The Clinton High School class of 1961 will hold its 57th reunion on Saturday, Sept. 29, at Calhoun’s in Oak Ridge, starting with a balloon release honoring their deceased classmates at 5pm, followed by a deluxe buffet at around 6 pm. A cash bar will be provided.

On Friday, the 28th, classmates will meet at 4 pm to tour the new Hollingsworth Sportsplex at CHS, which their class helped to sponsor, then gather at Hoskins Drug Store before proceeding to the football field for the Clinton/West game at 7:30. The class will all be seated together to cheer on the team. Please contact Jim Paul Pemberton at 865-457-1702 for more information.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

OR Chamber hosting retail info session

Retail Strategies, a national retail real estate consulting firm that partners with cities across the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.