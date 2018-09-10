Home / Community Bulletin Board / CHS 2018 Wall of Fame class announced

CHS 2018 Wall of Fame class announced

Jim Harris

Here is a list of the 2018 Clinton High School Wall of Fame inductees.

  • This year’s class includes:
    Russell Fritts is one of the greatest athletes ever at CHS. After a great 3 sport career at CHS, Russell won the SEC decathlon at UT. He and Larry Seivers are the only 2 D-1 All Americans from Clinton.
  • Dr. Robert Ball McGinley, a Princeton grad and Emory University med school grad, has been a highly respected orthopaedic surgeon in Mobile for over 45 years.
  • Dr. Jim McGinley, a Harvard grad and Emory University med school grad, has been a doctor in Franklin for over 40 years. In addition, he has offered his medical services on numerous mission trips.
  • Charles “Bones” Seivers is a Clinton icon. He served as Clinton mayor for years and was responsible for acquiring various grants that greatly improved the town. For the past 25 years he has worked in state government and is currently the CEO of the Municipal League, which allots bonds to cities and towns throughout Tennessee.

This year’s inductees will be a part of the September 21st Homecoming Parade and will be inducted during a ceremony prior to the Clinton/Central Homecoming game.

