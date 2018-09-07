Charlotte Patt Berrier, age 84 of Powell, passed away at home with her son and daughter by her side. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Heiskell.

She is preceded in death by her parents, M.V. & Nellie McKinney Patt; husband, Bob Berrier; twelve brothers and sisters, Charlie, Elmer, Pauline, John, Mike, Dan, Frank, Mart, Fritz, Willie Lou, Betty Jo, and Margaret.

She is survived by son, Randy and wife, Beth; daughter Barbara and husband Johnny Metcalf; grandchildren, Jason (Krystal) Metcalf, Josh (Jessi) Metcalf, Adam Berrier, Tyler Berrier, Drew Berrier; nine great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with services to follow at 1:30 PM with Rev. Bobby Metcalf officiating. Interment will follow at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens. www.Holleygamble.com