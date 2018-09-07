Home / Obituaries / Charlotte Patt Berrier, age 84 of Powell

Charlotte Patt Berrier, age 84 of Powell

Charlotte Patt Berrier, age 84 of Powell, passed away at home with her son and daughter by her side.  She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Heiskell.

She is preceded in death by her parents, M.V. & Nellie McKinney Patt; husband, Bob Berrier; twelve brothers and sisters, Charlie, Elmer, Pauline, John, Mike, Dan, Frank, Mart, Fritz, Willie Lou, Betty Jo, and Margaret.

She is survived by son, Randy and wife, Beth; daughter Barbara and husband Johnny Metcalf; grandchildren, Jason (Krystal) Metcalf, Josh (Jessi) Metcalf, Adam Berrier, Tyler Berrier, Drew Berrier; nine great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with services to follow at 1:30 PM with Rev. Bobby Metcalf officiating.  Interment will follow at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens. www.Holleygamble.com

