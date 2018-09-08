Home / Obituaries / Charles Wayne Goss, age 76, of Kingston

Charles Wayne Goss, age 76, of Kingston

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Charles Wayne Goss, age 76, of Kingston, passed away Thursday, September 6, 2018, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge after a lengthy illness. He was born October 16, 1941 in Harriman and was a member of Salem Baptist Church in Ten Mile. Charles was a proud United States Army National Guard Veteran of 12 years. He retired after 30 years as a steelworker from IMCO Recycling in Rockwood. In earlier years he was

an avid golfer. Preceded in death by his mother, Volena Hendrickson Trew; brother, Johnny Jewett; and grandparents who raised him, Leonard & Fannie Hendrickson.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 54 years Patricia Ann Clark Goss of Kingston

Daughter & Son-in-law Renea & Ralton Emory of Ten Mile

Grandchildren Alyssa & Cayden Emory of Ten Mile

Brothers-in-law Doyle Clark & wife, Kathy of Ten Mile

Clarence Clark & wife, Kathy of Sweetwater

Many extended family members and friends

Graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Monday, September 10, 2018 at Edgemon Cemetery with Bro. Ralton Emory officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

James “Jim” Rucker Jr., age 73, of Lake City

﻿﻿James “Jim” Rucker Jr., age 73, of Lake City﻿, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, September …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.