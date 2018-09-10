Chamber to show ‘Downtown Vision’ video

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce will show a video later this month that will include 3D animations of the new bridge over the Clinch River in downtown Clinton and other images highlighting a new downtown vision.

The video, titled “Clinton: The Downtown Vision,” will be shown from 6:30 to 8 pm on Tuesday, September 25th at Faith Promise’s Anderson County campus, which is at 96 Mariner Point Drive in Clinton.

“The Chamber has partnered with QK4 Inc. to create a video that showcases 3D animations of the new ‘green bridge,’ streetscapes, and more of what the vision holds,” according to a press release. “This will be the first time that the video has been shown publicly.”

The Chamber encourages everyone to attend.