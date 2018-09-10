Home / Featured / Chamber to show ‘Downtown Vision’ video

Chamber to show ‘Downtown Vision’ video

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce will show a video later this month that will include 3D animations of the new bridge over the Clinch River in downtown Clinton and other images highlighting a new downtown vision.

The video, titled “Clinton: The Downtown Vision,” will be shown from 6:30 to 8 pm on Tuesday, September 25th at Faith Promise’s Anderson County campus, which is at 96 Mariner Point Drive in Clinton.

“The Chamber has partnered with QK4 Inc. to create a video that showcases 3D animations of the new ‘green bridge,’ streetscapes, and more of what the vision holds,” according to a press release. “This will be the first time that the video has been shown publicly.”

The Chamber encourages everyone to attend.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

OR Council to consider bonds for construction projects

This evening (Monday September 10th), the Oak Ridge City Council will consider whether to issue …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.