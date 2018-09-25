CCSO SWAT team executes drug warrant

Monday afternoon, members of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department’s SWAT team executed a narcotics search warrant at 114 Island Ford Road, apartment 204, in Jacksboro.

The warrant was served following an undercover investigation that involved numerous drug buys at the residence, according to officials. The Sheriff’s Office says that officers recovered illicit drugs as well as prescription medication and paraphernalia they say is used in the trafficking of drugs.

The female resident of the home was not arrested on Monday, but she could still face numerous drug-related charges after the case goes before the grand jury.