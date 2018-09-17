Home / Featured / CCSO: Missing man’s body found in lake

CCSO: Missing man’s body found in lake

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

Saturday, investigators with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for their help in locating a 20-year-old man who had been reported missing by his family. Sadly, that search came to a sad conclusion on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies werre called to an area off of Queener Road in Caryville after a kayaker found the body of a man floating in Norris Lake. Soon after their arrival, emergency crews recovered the body of 20-year-old Jeffrey Austin Anderson.

Investigators say that Anderson’s truck was found submerged in about 40 feet of water near where his body was discovered, adding that foul play is not suspected.

