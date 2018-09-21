Home / Community Bulletin Board / CarFit check coming to Morning Pointe

CarFit check coming to Morning Pointe

The Lantern at Morning Pointe will conduct CarFit check-ups in Clinton on September 26th at Faith Promise Church, located at 96 Mainer Point Drive in Clinton.

At a CarFit event, trained volunteers complete a 12-point checklist with each driver. Among the items checked: Correct position of driver’s seat; Driver’s ability to easily reach pedals; and, Proper adjustment of mirrors.

Occupational therapists are on hand also to provide a consultation, if needed, that will teach drivers how to maintain and improve aspects related to their driving health. The therapist can also provide information to participants addressing individual needs, including information about local community resources on exercise, nutrition and other programs to help keep them safe on the road.

