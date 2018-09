Campbell man sentenced to 90 years on child rape charges

Tuesday, a Campbell County man was sentenced to 90 years in prison after he was found guilty earlier this year of four counts of rape of a child.

Campbell County Criminal Court Judge Shayne Sexton handed down the sentence to Marty Lynn Ray on Tuesday stemming from his April conviction on the charges.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Campbell County Children’s Center and DCS on their investigation.