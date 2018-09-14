Brock honored for service to country, community

(Submitted) Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank and members of the Anderson County Commission recently honored the community dedication and service of lifelong Anderson County resident Billy Wade Brock. Brock, a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran, served 16 years as an Anderson County Constable for District 3. He has been an active participant in the Anderson County Relay for Life since 1998; has been a longtime volunteer with the Anderson County Fair; is a member of the Anderson County Senior Center Council on Aging; a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church; served as past Master of Clinton Alpha Masonic Lodge 376; and is a current member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge 15 and the Order of the Eastern Star 193. Mr. Brock retired from working at Clinton Utilities Board after 44 years, and he is now learning to play the guitar.

