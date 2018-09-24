Bobcats spoil Clinton Homecoming, 35-14

Central 35 Clinton 14…The Bobcats spoiled Homecoming at Clinton by winning the non-Region game 35-14.

Clinton did play better than it did the previous week against Powell, but Central jumped out to a quick 21-0 lead late in the first quarter after touchdown passes from Dakota Fawver to Braden Gaston, Demetrien Johnson and Daunte Holiday, but Clinton answered with an 88-yard kickoff return touchdown by Cody Parker to close to within 21-7.

The Bobcats scored again in the second quarter to make it 28-7 at halftime.

Clinton scored late in the third quarter on a 1-yard Luke Harrison touchdown plunge, but could get no further, as Central cemented the victory with Fawver’s fourth TD pass of the night, this one to Johnson, early in the fourth quarter.

Again, Clinton played much better than they did last week in their home and region opener against Powell. The Bobcats outgained Clinton 487-250, led by Fawver’s 14-of-21 passing for 321 yards and the four scores. His favorite target was Johnson, who finished with seven catches for 171 yards and his two TDs.

Clinton was led by Josh Breeden, who gained 73 yards rushing on 11 carries, and Isaiah Washington, who carried the ball 16 times for 64 yards. Trevor Linderman recorded the game’s only sack in the third quarter.

Next up for the Dragons is a return to Region play as the West Rebels pay a visit to Clinton Friday night on WYSH.

(Statistics compiled by Dan McWilliams)

Central 21-7-0-7—35

Clinton 7- 0-7-0—14

Scoring

Central—Braden Gaston 13 pass from Dakota Fawver (Jarred Swislosky kick), 9:56, 1st

Central—Demetrien Johnson 63 pass from Fawver (Swislosky kick), 5:55, 1st

Central—Daunte Holliday 18 pass from Fawver (Swislosky kick), 0:58.9, 1st

Clinton—Cody Parker 88 kick return (Bryce Collins kick), 0:44.8, 1st

Central—Devone Moss 8 run (Swislosky kick), 2:57, 2nd

Clinton—Luke Harrison 1 run (Collins kick) 1:13, 3rd

Central—D. Johnson 12 pass from Fawver (Swislosky kick), 9:04, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 12, Central 25

Rushes-yards: Clinton 39-159, Central 39-166

Passing yards: Clinton 91, Central 321

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 3-8-0, Central 14-23-1

Total plays-yards: Clinton 47-250, Central 62-487

Punts-avg: Clinton 4-33.0, Central 1-29.0

Return yardage: Clinton 171, Central 62

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 0-0, Central 1-8

Penalties-yards: Clinton 5-50, Central 5-50

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 4-2, Central 0-0

Time of possession: Clinton 22:14, Central 25:46

Time of game: 2 hours, 36 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards…Clinton: Josh Breeden 11-73, Isaiah Washington 16-64, Eli Deshomme 2-10, Reagan McKamey 4-8, Andrew Shoopman 4-2, Harrison 1-1 (TD), Blake Cooper 1-1; Central: Moss 10-56 (TD), Jason Merritts 10-44, Trey’sean Moore 7-32, Jaylen Gaston 3-22, Eli Sharp 2-9, Braden Gaston 2-7, Fawver 2-2, Isaiah Osborne 1-0, Liam Fortner 1-minus 3, Team 1-minus 3

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)…Clinton: Harrison 3-7-0 91, Washington 0-1-0 0; Central: Fawver 14-21-1 321 (4 TDs), Team 0-2-0 0

Receptions – yards…Clinton: Parker 1-66, Brantley Nichols 1-16, Anthony Krause 1-9; Central: D. Johnson 7-171 (2 TDs), Holliday 2-33 (TD), Fortner 2-32, C.J. Johnson 1-52, Osborne 1-20, B. Gaston 1-13 (TD)

Punting – total yards – average…Clinton: Collins 4-132-33.0; Central: Carson Brengle 1-29-29.0

Kickoff returns – yards…Clinton: Parker 2-126 (TD), Washington 2-22, Bryce Cottongim 1-5, Team 1-minus 7; Central: Holliday 1-47

Punt returns – yards…Clinton: Deshomme 1-5; Central: none

Interceptions – yards returned…Clinton: Cooper 1-20; Central: none

Fumbles – yards returned…Clinton: none; Central: Makhi Anderson 1-15

Fumble recoveries…Clinton: none; Central: Holliday, Anderson

Sacks – yards…Clinton: Trevor Linderman 1-8; Central: none

Missed field goals – yards…Clinton: none; Central: Swislosky 27