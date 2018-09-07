Home / Obituaries / Bobbie Riggs, age 81 of Clinton

Bobbie Riggs, age 81 of Clinton passed away on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at her residence.  Bobbie was a member of South Clinton Baptist Church and the Red Hats Society.  She was a local floral designer for many years in Anderson County.  Preceded in death by her husband, George Riggs; parents, Robert & Irene Martin; brothers, Larry & Charles Martin; sisters, Linda & Vivian Martin.

She is survived by:

Daughters……….     Susan Weaver & husband Gary of Clinton

      Debi Fox & husband Tommy of Clinton

      Cindy Lollar & husband Phillip of Clinton

Son……………..          Robert Riggs of Clinton

Grandchildren…     Jeremy Pyatt & wife Melissa

      Dennis Sharp, Jr. & wife Waynette

      Lance Pettiford & Tessa Lollar

Great Grandchildren.        Mason, Evan, Isaac, Tanner & Kami

Brothers………..       Paul Ray Martin & wife Jane

      Ralph Martin & wife Rebbecca

Sister………….           Carolyn Jenkins

Several nieces and nephews

The family will have a funeral service at 10:30 am, Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Her graveside will follow at Woodhaven Memorial Garden.  The family requests memorials be made to South Clinton Baptist Church Food Pantry, 1000 Clinch Avenue, Clinton, TN  37716.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

