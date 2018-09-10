Bidding opens on two major Oak Ridge projects

(Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge has opened the bidding period for two major projects: the new Oak Ridge Preschool with Scarboro Park Improvements and the new Oak Ridge Senior Center. Interested parties must submit bids before the deadline early next month. Studio Four Design, Inc., out of Knoxville is the architectural firm chosen to design both buildings.

The new preschool will be a single-story facility of approximately 33,000 square feet located on Carver Avenue. The build site is inside Scarboro Park, a roughly 10-acre parcel. The project includes improvements to the adjacent park area such as lighted basketball/tennis courts, a baseball field, a public pavilion, green space, and a walking trail.

The current senior center is temporarily operating out of the Civic Center’s Recreation Building. The new senior center will be built next door, just to the west of the Recreation Center. The single-story, approximately 11,000 square foot facility will overlook part of A.K. Bissell Park. Plans include a large kitchen, craft and exercise rooms, billiards parlor, lounge, and other common space.

Mandatory bidders’ conferences have been set for the following times:

· Preschool: 9 a.m. on September 12 at build site (157 Carver Avenue)

· Senior Center: 11 a.m. on September 12 at build site (1405 Oak Ridge Turnpike)

Interested subcontractors are also encouraged to attend the bidders’ conferences as well as fill out the online vendor registration at https://vrapp.vendorregistry.com/Vendor/Register/Index/oak-ridge-tn-vendor-registration. Bids for the Oak Ridge Senior Center project must be received by the City of Oak Ridge Finance Department no later than 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 2, 2018. Bids for the Oak Ridge Preschool project must be received no later than 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 2.

“A wide range of services will be needed to complete these major projects in Oak Ridge,” explained City Manager Mark Watson. “Interested companies can review all available plans and bid documents through the principal architect’s website and the City’s website.”

Details on bid requirements and information on how to view and download the architectural plans are available online at http://bit.ly/COR-Bid-Requests. Additional questions can be directed to the City’s Purchasing Manager, Lyn Majeski, at (865) 425-1819.