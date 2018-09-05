Betty Diane Hansen age 58 of Andersonville, TN passed away on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. She was a very giving and loving person. Betty enjoyed embroidering and was a very good cook. She loved flowers and loved to work.

Betty was preceded in death by her father, Cleve Crawford; husbands, Richard Hansen and Danny Martin; and stepson, Ricky J. Hansen.

She is survived by her mother, Myra Duncan of Clinton, TN; son, David Martin of Jacksboro, TN; daughter, Chasta Foust of Knoxville, TN; brother, Timothy Crawford of Clinton, TN; sisters, Karen Watzlawick and husband Ralph of Clinton, TN, Janie Fails and husband Doug of St. Augustine, FL and Tina Crawford of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Sabra Martin and Emmerson Webster. She also leaves behind a host of other relatives and friends.

In honoring Betty’s request there will be no services. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.