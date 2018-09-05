Home / Obituaries / Betty Diane Hansen age 58 of Andersonville

Betty Diane Hansen age 58 of Andersonville

Betty Diane Hansen age 58 of Andersonville, TN passed away on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN.  She was a very giving and loving person.  Betty enjoyed embroidering and was a very good cook.  She loved flowers and loved to work.

Betty was preceded in death by her father, Cleve Crawford; husbands, Richard Hansen and Danny Martin; and stepson, Ricky J. Hansen.

She is survived by her mother, Myra Duncan of Clinton, TN; son, David Martin of Jacksboro, TN; daughter, Chasta Foust of Knoxville, TN; brother, Timothy Crawford of Clinton, TN; sisters, Karen Watzlawick and husband Ralph of Clinton, TN, Janie Fails and husband Doug of St. Augustine, FL and Tina Crawford of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Sabra Martin and Emmerson Webster.  She also leaves behind a host of other relatives and friends.

In honoring Betty’s request there will be no services.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

