Bernice Kyle Beverly, age 83, of Kingston passed away Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born February 24, 1935 in Dorchester, Virginia to Fredrick & Edna Williams Beverly. He joined the military in 1953 and was proud to be a United States Army veteran. He was a member of Potter’s House Fellowship Church in Kingston. Kyle worked for over 15 years at Jerry Duncan Ford. He retired from X-10 Nuclear Plant after 29 years as a machinist.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 61 years Mary Helen Dalton Beverly of Kingston

Children Vicki Thomas & husband, Jeff of Big Stone Gap, VA

Rev. Kyle Beverly & wife, Judy of Kingston

Joyce Fletcher & husband, Brian of Cleveland

Molly McDonald & husband, Glenn of Cookeville

Grandchildren Kyle & Cara, Jacob & Rachel, Kaylen, Kirby, Paul Mitchell & Amanda, Kendall & Kelli

Great-granddaughter Sawyer

Brother Jimmy Beverly & wife, Barbara of Hopewell, VA

Sisters Brenda Carter of Bristol, VA

Teresa Fugate & husband, Rev. Monty Fugate of Somerset, Ky

Several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Potter's House Fellowship Church in Kingston with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, with Rev. Kyle Beverly, Rev. Glenn McDonald and Rev. Mike Dalton officiating. Family & friends will meet at Cedar Grove Cemetery Friday morning for 11:00 am, interment. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.