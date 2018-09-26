Home / Obituaries / Bernice Kyle Beverly, age 83, of Kingston

Bernice Kyle Beverly, age 83, of Kingston

Jim Harris 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 39 Views

Bernice Kyle Beverly, age 83, of Kingston passed away Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born February 24, 1935 in Dorchester, Virginia to Fredrick & Edna Williams Beverly. He joined the military in 1953 and was proud to be a United States Army veteran. He was a member of Potter’s House Fellowship Church in Kingston. Kyle worked for over 15 years at Jerry Duncan Ford. He retired from X-10 Nuclear Plant after 29 years as a machinist.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 61 years Mary Helen Dalton Beverly of Kingston

Children Vicki Thomas & husband, Jeff of Big Stone Gap, VA

Rev. Kyle Beverly & wife, Judy of Kingston

Joyce Fletcher & husband, Brian of Cleveland

Molly McDonald & husband, Glenn of Cookeville

Grandchildren Kyle & Cara, Jacob & Rachel, Kaylen, Kirby, Paul Mitchell & Amanda, Kendall & Kelli

Great-granddaughter Sawyer

Brother Jimmy Beverly & wife, Barbara of Hopewell, VA

Sisters Brenda Carter of Bristol, VA

Teresa Fugate & husband, Rev. Monty Fugate of Somerset, Ky

Several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Potter’s House Fellowship Church in Kingston with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, with Rev. Kyle Beverly, Rev. Glenn McDonald and Rev. Mike Dalton officiating. Family & friends will meet at Cedar Grove Cemetery Friday morning for 11:00 am, interment. e family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, September 27, 2018 at The Potters House in Kingston with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, with Rev. Kyle Beverly, Rev. Glenn McDonald & Rev. Mike Dalton officiating. Family and friends will meet at Cedar Grove Cemetery Friday morning at 11:00 am, for graveside service. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Marsha Ann England, age 54 of Knoxville

Marsha Ann England, age 54 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.