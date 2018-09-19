Austin Anderson, age 20 of Jacksboro, passed away on Sunday, September 16, 2018. Austin was loving, charismatic, and larger than life. His sweet smile will be remembered by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. He was loved by so many and will be forever missed.

He is preceded in death by: grandparents, Wayne and Mary Freeman, Jean Brandenburg, and uncle, Rick Spradlin.

He is survived by: parents, Jeff and Amie Anderson; brother, Gauge; sister, Layklei; grandparents, Debbie Shepherd, Bob and Tammy Brandenburg, Al and Angie Anderson, Monroe and Vickie Edmond; special Aunt Amanda, and Uncle Jonathan; special friends, Cody, Matt, Brent, Brice, Bubba, and Chris; along with many, aunts, uncle, and cousins.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Friday, September 21, 2018 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with the Rev. Thomas Adkins officiating. Graveside services will be on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 1pm at Baker’s Forge Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com