ASAP celebrates 10 years with new logo

(ASAP press release) ASAP of Anderson celebrated 10 years of prevention today at the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce. Amongst sandwiches and cake, partners and community members gathered to see the reveal of ASAP’s new logo.

After over a decade of prevention in Anderson County, ASAP coalition members decided it was time for a refresh. ASAP’s image is changing, but our mission remains the same. The coalition voted unanimously to change the name of the organizations from Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention to ASAP of Anderson. The premise of this change is to utilize person-first language in an effort to decrease and eventually eliminate the stigmas associated with substance use disorder. Instead of using words like “addiction”, “abuse”, and “addict”, which carry a judgmental connotation, with terms like substance use disorder, substance use/misuse, and person in recovery.

“ASAP will continue to focus on preventing and reducing substance misuse in Anderson County. With the support of our partners and this community, youth prevalence of substance use has decreased 53.5%. Our success is a direct result of the compassion and perseverance of this community,’’ said Stephanie Strutner, ASAP of Anderson Executive Director.

Thank you to Food City and Subway in Clinton for their donations for the event, as well as the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce for making this event possible. ASAP will continue to celebrate our 10th Anniversary in the month of September. Keep an eye out for our Member Spotlight series and the launch of our new “Prevention is…” campaign featuring coalition members and partners from around Anderson County. ASAP has also launched a new website today. Check out www.ASAPofAnderson.org to see the new look.

To learn more about ASAP of Anderson or to volunteer your time, contact us at asapofanderson@gmail.com or 865-457-3007. Follow ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.