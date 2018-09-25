Home / Local Sports / AP football polls released

AP football polls released

Jim Harris 1 min ago

High school football polls for this week were released on Monday.

In Class 4A, there are no changes in the top two spots, with Greeneville still showing the way at #1 and Anderson County hanging tough at #2.

In Class 5A, Fulton dropped out of the top spot after their loss to Maryville last week, but only fell one place to #2. Henry County is the new 5A #1. Oak Ridge remains ranked third.

In Class 1A, Greenback is #1 and Midway and Coalfield–who play each other at Coalfield on Friday–are tied for #8.

In Class 2A, Oneida represents East Tennessee at #10.

In Class 3A, Alcoa continues to reign supreme at #1 while Austin-East is hanging in the top ten at #10 this week.

In Class 6A, Maryville remains #1 and Farragut remains ranked fifth in the state.

