Anderson County Visioning Workshop Sept. 20

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Featured, Local News

(Submitted) Anderson County has a rich history, but, have you ever thought about it’s future?  What is your vision – as a citizen, business leader, or elected official – for Anderson County?

Come share your ideas at a “Visioning Workshop” from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20, in the Club Room at the Clinton Community Center, 101 Hicks Street.  Sandwiches will be provided during the event, which was originally scheduled to be at the Courthouse.

The workshop, hosted by County Commissioner Tim Isbel, will be facilitated by Gary Human, regional director of the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development.

It is hoped that results from the visioning workshop will be used to develop a vision for Anderson County and determine the related goals, priorities and action strategies to achieve that vision.

To learn more, contact Commissioner Isbel at (865) 406-2455 or e-mail isbelt@ymail.com.

