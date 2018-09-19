Anderson Commission approves deer hunting at Blockhouse Valley

Monday night, the Anderson County Commission approved deer hunting on a very limited, permitted-only basis on the former Blockhouse Valley Landfill property in South Clinton.

Three separate drawings will be held for three separate hunts, according to County Commission’s approved guidelines, and a total of 13 hunting permits will be issued.

Five permits for youth, ages 6 to 16, will be issued for the muzzleloader or archery youth draw hunt on Oct. 27 and 28, 2018.

A total of four permits will be issued to military veterans for a muzzleloader or archery veterans draw hunt on Nov. 3 and 4, 2018.

In addition, a total of four other permits will be issued for hunting on Nov. 7 and 8, Nov. 15 and 16, Nov. 24 and 25, and Dec. 8 and 9; one permit will be issued for each two-day period, and no guest permits will be issued for any hunt with the exception of the youth hunt in late October.

To register, you must contact the Anderson County Mayor’s Office no later than 5 pm on Monday, Oct. 22, by calling (865) 457-6200. The drawings for each hunt will be conducted on Tuesday, Oct. 23, and those persons drawn for permits will be contacted by telephone.

The Clinch River Wild Turkey Club will be coordinating each of the hunts.

No high-powered firearms will be allowed on the former landfill site.

All dates, hunts and hunting guidelines are based on Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency regulations.