Home / Featured / Anderson Commission approves deer hunting at Blockhouse Valley

Anderson Commission approves deer hunting at Blockhouse Valley

Jim Harris 4 mins ago Featured, Local News, Local Sports Leave a comment 8 Views

Monday night, the Anderson County Commission approved deer hunting on a very limited, permitted-only basis on the former Blockhouse Valley Landfill property in South Clinton.

Three separate drawings will be held for three separate hunts, according to County Commission’s approved guidelines, and a total of 13 hunting permits will be issued.

Five permits for youth, ages 6 to 16, will be issued for the muzzleloader or archery youth draw hunt on Oct. 27 and 28, 2018.

A total of four permits will be issued to military veterans for a muzzleloader or archery veterans draw hunt on Nov. 3 and 4, 2018.

In addition, a total of four other permits will be issued for hunting on Nov. 7 and 8, Nov. 15 and 16, Nov. 24 and 25, and Dec. 8 and 9; one permit will be issued for each two-day period, and no guest permits will be issued for any hunt with the exception of the youth hunt in late October.

To register, you must contact the Anderson County Mayor’s Office no later than 5 pm on Monday, Oct. 22, by calling (865) 457-6200.  The drawings for each hunt will be conducted on Tuesday, Oct. 23, and those persons drawn for permits will be contacted by telephone.

The Clinch River Wild Turkey Club will be coordinating each of the hunts.

No high-powered firearms will be allowed on the former landfill site.

All dates, hunts and hunting guidelines are based on Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency regulations.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Amber Alert issued for Memphis infant, non-custodial dad

A Statewide Tennessee AMBER Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.