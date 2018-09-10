AmeriCorps members once again join ORPW

(Oak Ridge Public Works Department) The City of Oak Ridge Stormwater Management Program, in partnership with the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee (CAC), has announced a collaboration with AmeriCorps members for the fourth consecutive year. Public Works Department staff are excited to welcome Haley Brinkley and Sarah Benham to the team.

Haley and Sarah will help teach watershed lessons in Oak Ridge Schools and will partner with community leaders and local organizations to hold water quality events and activities. They will continue the efforts of previous AmeriCorps teams by supporting successful partnerships and programs, including working with the Girl Scouts and managing the Adopt-A-Stream program.

In addition, they will assist the City’s Engineering Division with permanently mapping local stormwater infrastructure. They will be instrumental in helping address environmental concerns in order to reach the permit requirements mandated by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a new Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) program.

Haley Brinkley moved to the Knoxville area from Raleigh, North Carolina, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering from North Carolina State University (NCSU). Haley interned with Bohler Engineering, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, and S&ME, Inc. Upon graduation, she gained valuable experience as an Engineer-in-Training at Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc., where she helped design stormwater systems for public roads.

Sarah Benham moved to Knoxville from Corvallis, Oregon, where she attended Oregon State University. She recently graduated with her Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Sciences, with an option in Resources, Conservation and Sustainability. Previously, Sarah worked for City of Corvallis Parks and Recreation where she planned community events. She is eager to bring her experience to Oak Ridge to get the community involved in the stormwater program.

CAC AmeriCorps has been a program with the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee since 1994. CAC AmeriCorps works with many partners in the region, including other municipal stormwater programs and environmental organizations. The primary goal is to provide environmental conservation services through hands-on field work and education in many different areas, including water quality, recycling, and other sustainability efforts.

More information can be found on the Stormwater Management Program’s website at http://stormwater.oakridgetn.gov/.