Amber Alert issued for Memphis infant, non-custodial dad

A Statewide Tennessee AMBER Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on behalf of the Memphis Police Department for 3-week-old Steven Smith.

Steven is a black male with black hair, brown eyes, 19 inches long and 7 pounds. Steven was last seen wearing a black T shirt and diaper.

Steven was abducted from a residence on the 4200 block of Graceland Avenue, Memphis, TN on the evening of September 18, 2018.

Steven was abducted by his 21 year-old non-custodial father Stevie Boyd, black male, with brown hair, brown eyes, 6’00”, and 136 pounds and was last seen wearing a red/black hat with all black clothing.

Stevie should be considered armed.

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 911 if you see them.

