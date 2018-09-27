ACSD: Slithery suspect caught in the act

According to a post on the Anderson County Sheriff’s department Facebook page, officials said yesterday that a pair of deputies apprehended an unwanted individual from inside a woman’s home.

The post says that Deputies Jeff Gilliam and Floyd Long responded to a woman’s house after she called and told dispatchers that she “was frightened to enter the home due to the snake she discovered inside.”

The five-foot-long black snake was retrieved by Gilliam, taken to the woods behind his own house and released without incident.

The post states that “ACSO is fortunate to have two fine officers that are willing to serve, no matter the circumstance!”