Home / Featured / ACSD: Slithery suspect caught in the act

ACSD: Slithery suspect caught in the act

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 30 Views

According to a post on the Anderson County Sheriff’s department Facebook page, officials said yesterday that a pair of deputies apprehended an unwanted individual from inside a woman’s home.

The post says that Deputies Jeff Gilliam and Floyd Long responded to a woman’s house after she called and told dispatchers that she “was frightened to enter the home due to the snake she discovered inside.”

The five-foot-long black snake was retrieved by Gilliam, taken to the woods behind his own house and released without incident.

The post states that “ACSO is fortunate to have two fine officers that are willing to serve, no matter the circumstance!”

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ORNL FCU awards grant to OR daycare

The Blossom Center for Childhood Excellence of Oak Ridge is one of seven nonprofit organizations …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.