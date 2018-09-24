ACSD investigates early-morning shooting

A shooting early Monday morning is being investigated by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.

Details are still somewhat sketchy, but we can tell you that at around 3 am Monday, a man was shot “multiple times” at a home on Leach Lane between Clinton and Rocky Top. The victim was taken to UT Medical Center, where he underwent surgery this morning for what were described as “non-life-threatening” injuries.

The suspect was tracked down and taken into custody for questioning.

As soon as more information becomes available, including the names of those involved, we will pass it along to you on the air and online.