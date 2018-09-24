Home / Featured / ACSD investigates early-morning shooting

ACSD investigates early-morning shooting

Jim Harris 1 day ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 318 Views

A shooting early Monday morning is being investigated by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.

Details are still somewhat sketchy, but we can tell you that at around 3 am Monday, a man was shot “multiple times” at a home on Leach Lane between Clinton and Rocky Top. The victim was taken to UT Medical Center, where he underwent surgery this morning for what were described as “non-life-threatening” injuries.

The suspect was tracked down and taken into custody for questioning.

As soon as more information becomes available, including the names of those involved, we will pass it along to you on the air and online.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

DA: No charges against juvenile who shot, killed his father

Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson said Monday that a 12-year-old boy who fatally shot …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.