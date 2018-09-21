AC Senior Center Building Fund Breakfast Monday

There will be a breakfast fundraiser for the Anderson County Senior Center Building Fund on Monday September 24th from 9 am to 2 pm. The event will be held at the current Senior Center at 195 Edgewood Avenue in Clinton.

A $5 donation gets all-you-can-eat pancakes, as well as two eggs cooked your way, two pieces of sausage, coffee and/or a drink. Pork chops will be available for $2 extra, and biscuits and gravy for an additional $3.

All proceeds go to the Building Fund for a new Senior Center.

For more information, call the Anderson County Office on Aging at 865-457-3259.