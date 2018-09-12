12th annual Louie Bluie Festival Saturday

The Louie Bluie Music and Arts festival returns to Cove Lake State Park, Caryville, Tenn., this Saturday, September 29th.

Festival gates open at 10 am and close at 6 pm. Admission is free, however, a $5 per person or $10 per family donation is encouraged.

The 12th Annual Louie Bluie Music & Arts Festival features a wide variety of live music on four stages, as well as nearly 30 artisan vendors selling high quality crafts, jewelry, pottery, books and other creative items.

The park pavilion will host the annual judged quilt and adult artists exhibit while youth artists will fill the ArtSpace tent on the grounds. Visitors are encouraged to cast ballots for their favorite quilts and art, and winners receive a special “People’s Choice” award.

The Kids’ Zone is back, and of course, there will be a large selection of food and drinks to enjoy.

The festival was founded to honor Campbell County’s musical heritage and its native son Howard “Louie Bluie” Armstrong.

The 2018 performance line-up features the Armstrong Legacy Trio—a trio that includes Howard’s son, bassist Ralphe, plus guitarist Ray Kamalay and fiddler John Reynolds—and Sparky and Rhonda Rucker, who have been festival regulars for years.

Other performances include Maggie Longmire, Robinella, bluegrass band Circus No. 9, the Old City Buskers, traditional Irish band Sigean, salsa band Candela, acoustic band Smiley and the Lovedawg, singer-songwriter Daje Morris, old-time duo Boogertown Gap and raucous acoustic band Outlaw Ritual, as well as African music from the Ogya World Music band and renowned folk singer John McCutcheon.

Regional country and bluegrass acts will perform at the indoor Rickard Ridge Restaurant stage starting at 11:30 a.m. with Eddie Sweat and Thunder Creek, Judy Fultz, New River Rising and New Harvest.

Admission to the festival is free, and donations will be accepted at the entrance gates and on the grounds to support the festival and its nonprofit producing organization Campbell Culture Coalition, which supports youth art programs in the county.

For more information, visit www.LouieBluie.org.