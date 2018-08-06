Home / Local Sports / XFS: Logano wins for third time in last four Watkins Glen XFinity starts

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local Sports Leave a comment 25 Views

(MRN) Team Penske’s Joey Logano continued his recent mastery of Watkins Glen International on Saturday and in the process, snapped Christopher Bell’s three-race winning streak. Logano came out of a late three-wide restart with the lead and never looked back, grabbing his third X-finity Series win at The Glen in four years. His margin of victory over runner-up A-J Allmendinger was nearly three-and-a-half seconds with Justin Allgaier, Ryan Preece and Aric Almirola completing the top five. After winning his fourth straight pole on the two-and-a-half-mile road course, Logano won the opening stage and would lead a race-high thirty-one laps en route to his thirtieth series win.

As showers moved into the area, teams switched to rain tires for Stage-2 – which was won by Allmendinger.

The course dried for the third and final stage, in which Team Penske drivers Logano and Brad Keselowski combined to lead twenty-seven of the forty-two laps including the final eight by Logano. Bell was bidding to tie Sam Ard’s 1983 record of four straight wins but fell short, finishing ninth in the forty-car field. He did retain his lead in the regular-season standings, carrying a twenty-two-point advantage over Cole Custer into the next race next weekend at Mid-Ohio.

Saturday’s race included seven cautions, one short of the track record.

There were thirteen lead changes among seven drivers.

Top 10 Finishers in the Zippo 200

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Joey Logano (Pole) 31

2. A-J Allmendinger (4) 11

3. Justin Allgaier (10) —

4. Ryan Preece (8) 8

5. Aric Almirola (9) —

6. Cole Custer (12) —

7. Brandon Jones (20) —

8. Ryan Reed (19) —

9. Christopher Bell (R) (11) —

10. Brad Keselowski (2) 26

Unofficial Point Standings – After 20 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Christopher Bell (R) 737 —-

2. Cole Custer 715 -22

3. Daniel Hemric 714 -23

4. Elliott Sadler 711 -26

5. Justin Allgaier 700 -37

6. Brandon Jones 609 -128

7. Tyler Reddick (R) 595 -142

8. Ryan Truex 556 -181

9. Austin Cindric (R) 508 -229

10. Matt Tifft 505 -232

