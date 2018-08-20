XFS: Larson dominates at Bristol

(MRN) Chip Ganassi Racing’s Kyle Larson rolled to a lopsided victory on Friday night in Bristol, winning each of the first two stages and leading a race-high 202 laps on the way to his twelfth series win. In addition to full-time Cup Series duties in 2018, Larson is running a limited schedule in the X-finity Series. He now has four wins in his six starts this year. Larson beat runner-up Christopher Bell by about a half-second with Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer and Joey Logano completing the top five. From the drop of the green flag, it looked as if the field would be chasing pole winner Kyle Busch all night. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver led the first sixty-nine laps. But he brushed the wall and blew a tire late in the first stage that sidelined the Number-18 Toyota and saddled Busch with a thirty-sixth-place finish … Larson’s victory is the second straight X-finity Series win for Chevrolet. Allgaier was victorious nine days ago at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course … Entering the final month of the regular season, Michael Annett trimmed seven points from his deficit in the battle with Ross Chastain for the twelfth and final playoff berth. Annett finished seventh in Friday night’s race, five spots ahead of Chastain, and trails by forty-two entering the next race next weekend at Road America. The seven-race post-season title chase will begin on September 21st at Richmond Raceway … Friday’s race included twelve lead changes, one fewer than there were in this year’s first Bristol race in mid-April. There were eight cautions for fifty-nine laps, nearly twenty-percent of the total distance.

Top 10 Finishers in the Food City 300

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Kyle Larson (3) 202

2. Christopher Bell (R) (2) 18

3. Justin Allgaier (10) —

4. Cole Custer (9) 5

5. Joey Logano (4) 2

6. Elliott Sadler (6) 12

7. Michael Annett (22) —

8. Chase Elliott (15) 2

9. Tyler Reddick (R) (14) —

10. Matt Tifft (5) —

Unofficial Point Standings – After 22 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Christopher Bell (R) 810 —-

2. Justin Allgaier 797 -13

3. Elliott Sadler 793 -17

4. Cole Custer 791 -19

5. Daniel Hemric 768 -42

6. Tyler Reddick (R) 643 -167

7. Brandon Jones 634 -176

8. Ryan Truex 618 -192

9. Austin Cindric (R) 582 -228

10. Matt Tifft 580 -230