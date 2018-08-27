XFS: Allgaier wins second road course race of year

(MRN) Justin Allgaier once again demonstrated his growing prowess as an expert road racer on Saturday, charging to the front of the field in the final stage and leading the last seven laps at Road America to record his fourth win of the season. After opening the month with a third-place finish at Watkins Glen International, Allgaier was victorious the next weekend at Mid-Ohio. With Saturday’s win, he’s now climbed into first place in the point standings with just three races left before the playoffs open next month at Richmond Raceway. The regular-season champion will receive a fifteen-point bonus that’ll carry throughout the entire seven-race championship series. Allgaier’s margin of victory was five-point-four seconds over runner-up Matt Tifft. Daniel Hemric, Cole Custer and Elliott Sadler completed the top five.

Rookie Christopher Bell entered the weekend atop the point standings but slipped to second after a twenty-third-place finish in the race, starting fifth but failing to lead a lap despite top-five finishes in each of the first two stages.

Allgaier finished ninth and fifth in the first two stages, leading a race-high fourteen laps in his Junior Motorsports Chevrolet en route to his ninth series victory. He’s the ninth different winner in the nine races run on the four-mile road course since the series debuted there in 2010.

In the two-man battle for the final playoff spot, Ross Chastain reclaimed the seven points he lost last weekend to Michael Annett. On Saturday, Chastain finished seventh – five spots ahead of his chief rival – and once again leads Annett by forty-nine.

NASCAR X-FINITY SERIES

Top 10 Finishers in the Johnsonville 180

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Justin Allgaier (11) 14

2. Matt Tifft (Pole) 12

3. Daniel Hemric (12) 7

4. Cole Custer (2) —

5. Elliott Sadler (17) —

6. Justin Marks (4) —

7. Ross Chastain (16) —

8. James Davison (3) 1

9. Brandon Jones (9) —

10. Andy Lally (13) —

RACE NOTES …

Hall of Fame driver Bill Elliott briefly came out of retirement to compete on Saturday and steered the Number-23 G-M-S Racing Chevrolet to a twentieth-place finish. Elliott started twenty-third, finished outside the top ten in each of the first two stages and failed to lead a lap … The Elkhart Lake weekend featured three Wisconsin drivers in the field but none cracked the top twenty-five in the final running order. Ty Majeski – from Seymour – finished twenty-eighth … Josh Bilicki (Menomonee Falls), thirtieth … and James French (Sheboygan), thirty-eighth.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES Playoff Push After 23 Races

1. C. Bell 4 Wins and 24 Playoff Points

2. Justin Allgaier 4 Wins and 19 Playoff Points

3. Tyler Reddick 1 Win and 6 Playoff Points

WINLESS DRIVERS POINTS

4. Elliott Sadler 833

5. Cole Custer 832

6. Daniel Hemric 812

7. Brandon Jones 662

8. Ryan Truex 638

9. Matt Tifft 634

10. Austin Cindric 538

11. Ryan Reed 535

12. Ross Chastain 511

****

13. Michael Annett -49

14. Jeremy Clements -107

15. Ryan Sieg -120

16. Alex Labbe -149

17. Garrett Smithley -170

18. Joey Gase -178