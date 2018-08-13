XFS: Allgaier outduels Cindric for road course win in Ohio

(MRN) Justin Allgaier and rookie Austin Cindric waged a fierce battle for the lead in the closing laps on Saturday at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course before Allgaier pulled away for his third victory of the season. Cindric was leading less than ten laps from the finish when Allgaier began to close. They were nose-to-tail with just four laps to go and the two swapped the lead three times before Allgaier put his Number-7 Junior Motorsports Chevrolet in front for good, benefitting from newer tires. He pulled away and beat runner-up Cindric to the checkered flag by two seconds.

Daniel Hemric, Matt Tifft and Ryan Truex completed the top five as Allgaier became the sixth different winner in the six-year history of this race. Cindric started from the pole, won the second stage and led a race-high fifty-nine laps in posting his best finish of the season.

The race included seven lead changes among just four drivers, the fewest to lead a race at Mid-Ohio since the series debuted there in 2013.

Top 10 Finishers in the Rock-N-Roll Tequila 170

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Justin Allgaier (7) 8

2. Austin Cindric (R) (Pole) 59

3. Daniel Hemric (9) —

4. Matt Tifft (5) —

5. Ryan Truex (6) —

6. Elliott Sadler (2) —

7. Cole Custer (4) —

8. Spencer Gallagher (20) —

9. Alex Labbe (R) (13) —

10. Ryan Reed (11) —

Unofficial Point Standings – After 21 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Christopher Bell (R) 771 —-

2. Elliott Sadler 754 -17

Daniel Hemric 754 -17

4. Cole Custer 752 -19

5. Justin Allgaier 751 -20

6. Brandon Jones 623 -148

7. Tyler Reddick (R) 606 -165

8. Ryan Truex 596 -175

9. Austin Cindric (R) 559 -212

10. Matt Tifft 548 -223