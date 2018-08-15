Women on the Water coming September 22nd

(CRCTU release) Women on the Water, a free special event for women who want to learn fly fishing, will be Saturday, Sept. 22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., hosted by the Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited.

The event, scheduled in connection with the weeklong celebration of National Public Lands Day, will be at Miller Island Public Access Area on the Clinch.

Participants will receive instruction in fly casting, knot tying, entomology, fly tying and water safety; from noon to 3 p.m., women will wade the river and fish with volunteer guides. It’s all free, lunch will be included and fishing equipment will be available for students who don’t have their own.

Enrollment is limited and pre-registration is required to ensure plentiful supplies of food and gear—to sign up, contact Joy Goodwin, joylgood@gmail.com or (865) 274-1313. Each participant must have a fishing license that includes trout; for information, visit https://www.tn.gov/twra/. Note: For a single day, the “all species” license is the best value, at $11.50.

The Clinch River Chapter’s mission is to conserve and enhance the Clinch River tailwater trout fishery and its watershed, through conservation projects and through education of children and adults in aquatic natural resources.