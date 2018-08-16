Home / Local News / Woman dies after driving into lake

Woman dies after driving into lake

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that a 29-year-old woman died Tuesday night after deliberately driving her minivan into Norris Lake.

At around 10 pm Tuesday, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting that a minivan had driven at a high rate of speed into lake at the Powell Valley Marina boat ramp. Deputies arrived on the scene and were informed that a bystander had dove into the water and swam to the bottom, where he was able to get a door open. He reportedly dove back down and attached a rope to the bumper and dragged the vehicle in to shallower water with a tractor, so the driver, 29-year-old Amanda Ward of LaFollete, could be taken out of the van. Bystanders attempted CPR until first responders arrived, but Ward died later at LaFollette Medical Center.

No one else was in the minivan at the time of the incident, which deputies described as a “self-motivated fatality.”

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

GSMNP announces temporary, single lane Spur closures

(GSMNP release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.