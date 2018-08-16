Woman dies after driving into lake

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that a 29-year-old woman died Tuesday night after deliberately driving her minivan into Norris Lake.

At around 10 pm Tuesday, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting that a minivan had driven at a high rate of speed into lake at the Powell Valley Marina boat ramp. Deputies arrived on the scene and were informed that a bystander had dove into the water and swam to the bottom, where he was able to get a door open. He reportedly dove back down and attached a rope to the bumper and dragged the vehicle in to shallower water with a tractor, so the driver, 29-year-old Amanda Ward of LaFollete, could be taken out of the van. Bystanders attempted CPR until first responders arrived, but Ward died later at LaFollette Medical Center.

No one else was in the minivan at the time of the incident, which deputies described as a “self-motivated fatality.”